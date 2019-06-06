Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Local News, Classifieds, Real Estate for Sugar Land, Richmond, Stafford, Missouri City, Katy

Taped to the wall

by Leave a Comment

Settlers Way Elementary recently had a Pennies For Patients Fundraiser, raising over $6,500. The top winner was Mrs. Fanian’s first grade. The second place was Mrs. Sharfman’s fifth grade class. The two classes got to tape Assistant Principal Daniel Emery (right) and school nurses Cathy Goodman & Vetta Whit “to the wall.” (Submitted Photo)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *