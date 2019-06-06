Taped to the wall June 6, 2019 by Staff Reports Leave a Comment Settlers Way Elementary recently had a Pennies For Patients Fundraiser, raising over $6,500. The top winner was Mrs. Fanian’s first grade. The second place was Mrs. Sharfman’s fifth grade class. The two classes got to tape Assistant Principal Daniel Emery (right) and school nurses Cathy Goodman & Vetta Whit “to the wall.” (Submitted Photo) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
