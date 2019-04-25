Tax-free weekend upcoming for emergency supplies

Preparing for a potentially expensive emergency will cost less than usual this weekend, when people all over Texas can take advantage of a sales-tax exemption on emergency supplies.

The statewide Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday starts at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday. During that window, an unlimited number of qualifying items that meet certain price parameters can be purchased tax-free.

The following emergency preparation supplies, when purchased within the indicated price ranges, qualify for tax exemption. Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the total sales price and could affect whether an item is exempt.

Less than $3,000

Portable generators

Less than $300

Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters

Less than $75

Axes

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

Non-electric can openers

Carbon monoxide detectors

Non-electric coolers and ice chests for food storage

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Ice products (reusable and artificial)

Portable, self-powered light sources (including battery operated)

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Portable, self-powered radios, including two-way and weather band radios (including battery operated)

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

The following supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

For more information, call 1-800-252-5555.