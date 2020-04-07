Tax office grants temporary property tax reprieve

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fort Bend County Tax Office is granting a three-month extension to any taxpayer with an existing payment plan for delinquent property taxes.

Property owners with payment plans will not have to make payments for March, April or May of this year, according to a news release from Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector Carrie Surratt.

The next required payments would be due on or before June 30 and would be payable on a monthly basis from June until the end of the property owner’s initial property tax payment agreement deadline, according to the release.

The county said those who receive the payment extension must contact the tax office prior to payment as the final amount due will have changed.

Property owners with questions or seeking additional information can visit www.fortbendcountytx.gov/taxoffice or call 281-341-3710.