Tax system needs to change

Dear Editor,

Continuing to give Fort Bend ISD the tax money collected from homeowners is disgusting. As a senior that has not had a child in school for more than 40 years, I am expected to continue to support some of the most “dumb” things that anyone in their right minds, would not even consider. It is time to consider an alternative, such as, any new school must provide the tax money for the area (not other past community taxes) and cannot commingle monies with senior taxes.

Which brings up the subject of home tax basics. All tax should remain the same until the home is sold and at that time the new tax is issued.

Another thing, homeowner associations should not exist when the community becomes part of the city – let us do away with them. After all, they are still telling us what we can or cannot do about these “monster trees’’… all responsibility is passed on to the city and then back again.

Comments are made that “money grows on trees” the way money is thrown away. Perhaps someday soon all of the above will be brought back to sensible thinking.

Homeowner since the deer and stream were here and now Methodist Hospital exists.

Esther Liptai

Sugar Land