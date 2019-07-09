TCEQ to hold meeting on Big Creek water safety

State and local officials are stepping in to ensure the safety of Big Creek, which has had elevated levels of fecal bacteria.

Big Creek in Fort Bend County has been identified by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) as failing to meet the state water quality standard for contact recreation, according to a news release from Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC). Its primary challenge is elevated levels of fecal bacteria, which indicate conditions that may be harmful to human health, local economies and the environment.

The TCEQ and H-GAC will hold a public meeting from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the George Memorial Library at 1001 Golfview Dr. in Richmond to discuss water quality issues impacting the Big Creek watershed and provide an opportunity for local stakeholders to give feedback on potential paths forward.