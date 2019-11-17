Teen reported missing from Richmond

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in finding a teenager reported missing from Fort Bend County.

According to FBCSO, 19-year-old McKayla Kelly was last seen Nov. 12 in the 2700 block of Sage Bluff Avenue in Richmond.

Police say Kelly is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 104 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans, tan jacket, and black shoes.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kelly left home in a purple 2009 Hyundai Elantra, 4-door sedan, with the license plate 1DV-1824.

Anyone with knowledge of Kelly’s potential whereabouts should call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.