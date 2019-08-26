Teenager killed in area shooting

Police have charged a teenage boy with murdering another on Thursday afternoon in Richmond.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call in the 400 block of Macek Road in the Tara subdivision in Richmond shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to find the victim, identified by authorities as 16-year-old George Ranch High School student Matthias Konrad, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead later Thursday afternoon.