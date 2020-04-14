Telehealth on rise during pandemic

Dr. Esther Ngare has offered members of her practice at Brazos Springs Direct Primary Care a telehealth option since opening her office at 4103 S. Main St. in Stafford last year.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, she is one of several healthcare providers in the area that have expanded their telehealth usage to assuage concerns of patients who still need their medical needs addressed while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

“People would always prefer to come to the office before,” Ngare said. “But now everybody understands that there are visits for the time being that we must do via telehealth, and they’re appreciative they can still see their doctor.”

The demand for telehealth services is on the rise, according to a recent survey from customer experience IT vendor Sykes that found two-thirds of respondents are now willing to try virtual care. Last month, the U.S. government set aside many of its restrictions on telehealth. It also said it would relax enforcement of elements of the health privacy law, known as HIPAA, which oversees providers seeking to deliver care remotely.

Open for all

In light of relaxed restrictions, Ngare said she can now provide video sessions to anyone in the area, even if they are not a member of Brazos Springs DPC, to help relieve the healthcare burden in the region.

Since expanding the service to all residents, both adults and children, she said she has provided about 40 sessions over the last two weeks.

Anyone wishing to register for a telemedicine session with Ngare can visit brazosspringsdpc.com/telemedicine-corona.

“The major (benefit) for us is access to our patients, and their access to us when they really need me,” she said. “When there are office visits, there can be some restrictions to how much access they have since they can only go into the office so often.”

With patients becoming more wary of exposure to COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus, and doctors like herself being careful about who they allow into their offices, Ngare said her telemedicine service helps treat non-emergency clinical conditions and helps avoid further viral transmission in the community.

The early feedback, she said, has seen positive experiences and success with treating patients. It may require jumping through a few more hoops, but the process is worth it, according to Ngare.

“It’s definitely a plus for (the patients),” she said.

Dallas-based Texas Oncology Cancer Center, which has 11 clinics in the Houston region, including one in Sugar Land, has offered telemedicine services for five years. Earlier this month, however, the statewide practice announced a major expansion of its telemedicine services to allow patients to schedule virtual visits with more than 400 physicians and 150 advanced practice providers.

Texas Center for Proton Therapy, Texas Urology Specialists and Texas Breast Specialists – which has a Sugar Land location – are also participating.

“Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, care for cancer patients cannot be delayed,” Texas Oncology President Steven Paulson said in an April 2 news release. “We are open and seeing patients across Texas. We accelerated the expansion of telemedicine to meet the urgent need to continue treating patients safely.”

Patients can register via a video conferencing app that can be downloaded. Within the app, Texas Oncology physicians and care team members can see patients, share files, review imaging and laboratory data, and engage with patients and their families.

Texas Oncology typically sees 55,000 new cancer patients statewide each year across all facilities, but has seen a significant uptick in operating through video calls during the pandemic.

Dr. Debra Patt with Texas Oncology said the company has seen a rise from almost no telemedicine visits as recently as March 17 to more than 1,200 visits per day across the state as of April 7.

Despite the uptick, Patt said the transition has been fairly smooth during such an evolving situation.

“The feedback has been uniformly positive,” she said. “…It’s been an amazing way to continue serving patients while still reducing their risk.”

To find out more about telemedicine services at a local facility, visit texasoncology.com/services-and-treatments/medical-services-technologies/telemedicine.

Glimpse of the future

Even after the pandemic passes, Ngare hopes – and even expects – that both patients and caregivers will have seen enough value in the practice to make it a mainstay in the medical community. She said telemedicine removes many barriers such as time constraints and means of reaching the doctor’s office that exist in a modern world – creating a more streamlined model of care.

“What this has done is help people realize that it can be done, and it’s not as hard as people thought it would be,” she said. “…There is so much coming out about why telehealth should be an essential part of our healthcare system. It’s going to be difficult to put the genie back in the bottle.”

Patt echoed the sentiment, saying the practice will open some eyes.

“So many things will be different with how we interact in the post-coronavirus era,” she said. “We’ve all had to make virtual visits and other things work for us, so I think we’ll approach the world differently.

“It allows their doctor to really care for them in their home. I think it’s in the best interests of the patient, for sure.”

