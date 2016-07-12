Terry Petry voted MVP of District 20-6A

By Bill McCaughey

For The Fort Bend Star

Terry Petry of Ridge Point High School has been voted Most Valuable Player of District 20-6A for 2016. Petry was a senior wide receiver and shutdown cornerback for the District 20-6A champions.

“Terry had a tremendous season playing two positions for us, wide receiver and cornerback. He was a lock down cover guy and an explosive receiver. His contributions will be sorely missed,” Ridge Point Coach Brett Sniffen said.

Ridge Point had an outstanding season, going 11-1, and it was reflected in the All-District voting. Brett Sniffen was named Coach of the Year, outside linebacker Chad Bailey was named Defensive Most Valuable Player, and defensive end Nelson Ceaser was a unanimous selection as Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

“Chad put together his second amazing season in a row and it was great to see the district coaches recognize it. The best thing about Chad is that he is back for another year,” Sniffen said. “We knew Nelson had the ability to be a special player as he has a good combination of size and speed. As he continues to grow, and with great off season work, he will become a big-time recruit for us.”

“As a team we played good,” Bailey said. “We will be back next year stronger, faster and more ready for 6A competition.”

When asked about being named District Coach of the Year, Sniffin said, “My coaches and I are disappointed that we don’t get to keep playing with this team as we loved the kids and enjoyed being around them. It is sad the season had to end short of our goals, but I am extremely proud of how our team played throughout the season and especially the final game when they laid it all out there.”

Running back Billy Reagins Jr. of Kempner was named Offensive Most Valuable Player.

“A big-time shout-out to everyone who bought into our program, and I am just thankful for the four years Kempner has given me to grow as a leader and captain. I want to thank my teammates and all the seniors I started out with. I want to give a big shout-out to all our coaches. We did what no one else could,” Reagins said. “I appreciate all the things I learned at Kempner.”

Wide receiver Ainias Smith of Dulles was a unanimous selection as Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

“I am very blessed and honored to win this award,” Smith said. “I give all the glory to God and give all the thanks to my coaches and teammates.”

Joel Adams of Kempner was named All-Purpose Player of the Year. Unanimous selections were Mustapha Muhammad, Ridge Point tight end; Mike Ezuiloh, Bush defensive tackle; and Tre Johnson, Travis return specialist.

Several players were selected on both offense and defense. Maurice Frank of Dulles was a first team selection at both wide receiver and cornerback. Rashawn Slater of Clements was a first team offensive tackle and a second team defensive end. Tre Johnson was the first team return specialist and a second team cornerback. Darius Milton of Austin was a second team wide receiver and a second team safety.

First Team Offense

Tackles: Isaiah Brown, Travis; Will Farrar, Travis; Rashawn Slater, Clements; Anthony Williams, Hightower

Guards: Alfred Gansallo, Dulles; Gabe Jacques, Ridge Point; Dalton Perez, Kempner; Tonyitaku Tanyi, Bush

Center: Jacob Medina, Ridge Point

Tight end: Mustapha Muhammad, Ridge Point unanimous selection

Quarterback: Amryn Jeffrey, Travis

Tailback: Naveon Mitchell, Travis; B.J. Rainford, Ridge Point

Fullback: Jason Adetumnbi, Dulles; Matt Ward, Clements

Wide receivers: Grant Griffin, Travis; Arjei Henderson, Travis; Donte Donahue, Bush; Maurice Frank, Dulles

First Team Defense

Ends: Ben Gansallo, Dulles; Moses Johnson, Austin; Camron Peterson, Kempner; Rashaad Powell, Bush

Tackles: Dennis Osagiede, Ridge Point; Devin Woods, Ridge Point; Mike Ezuiloh, Bush unanimous selection

Inside linebackers: Jake Lynch, Travis; Matt DeLeon, Ridge Point; Jacob Mangum-Farrar, Kempner

Outside linebackers: Jacob Owens, Travis; Terrance Williams, Dulles; Jarrett Preston, Ridge Point; Darryl Layton, Austin; Quinten Sharkey, Hightower

Cornerback: Jordan Oliver, Kempner; Eric Young, Bush; Maurice Frank, Dulles

Safety: Ar’mani Johnson, Ridge Point; Daylin Bibbs, Ridge Point; Hasaan Hypolite, Hightower

First Team Special Teams

Deep snapper: Michael Freeman, Clements

Punter: Antonio Robau, Austin

Kicker: Garret Urban, Travis; Dylan Malpass, Ridge Point

Return specialist: Tre Johnson, Travis

Second Team Offense

Tackles: Connor Hillegiest, Austin; Kendall Jones, Kempner; Jonathan Thornton, Bush

Guards: Justin Norman, Travis; Dylon Molina, Kempner; John Horn, Hightower

Center: Marcos Ruiz, Austin

Tight end: Paul Jreij, Clements; Diuan Dunn, Hightower

Quarterback: Aaron Allen, Ridge Point

Tailback: Marquise Frank, Dulles; Devin McAdoo, Hightower

Wide receiver: Darius Milton, Austin; Jake Landry, Kempner; Andre Lewis, Hightower

Second Team Defense

End: Braxton White, Travis; Mike Gayden, Dulles; Rashawn Slater, Clements; Derrick Williams, Austin

Tackles: Julevarrus Milstead, Travis; Isaiah Thomas, Dulles; Tyson Carter, Austin

Inside linebackers: Freddy Burnham, Travis; Resean Foster, Kempner; Derrick McClendon, Hightower

Outside linebackers: Myles Word, Travis; Blake Jameson, Clements

Cornerbacks: Tre Johnson, Travis; William Foster, Bush; Eric Townsend, Austin; Knowledge Smith, Ridge Point

Safety: Zach Zimos, Travis; Darius Milton, Austin; Blake Berry, Kempner; Cassanova Bradley, Bush