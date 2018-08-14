Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Texans beat Chiefs in pre-season opener 17-10

Deshaun Watson played the opening series of the pre-season game Thursday in Kansas City. He completed one pass for four yards. (Photo by Max Siker)

The Houston Texans traveled to Kansas City Aug. 9 for the pre-season opener for both teams. The Texans beat the Chiefs 17-10.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson  returned to action for the first time since being injured last season. He completed one pass for four yards. Brandon Weedon was 9 of 11 for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Joe Webb was 6 of 13 for 56 yards, but led all rushers with 42 yards on the ground. Kennan Gilchrist led the defense with eight tackles and an assist and Zach Cunningham had a pair of tackles and an interception.

The Texans return to Houston for a home game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday at 7 p.m. at NRG Stadium.

Jordan Akins makes a catch and is brought down by Robert Golden. (Photo by Max Siker)
Houston Texans players go topless for a workout prior to the pre-season opener in Kansas City on Aug. 9. (Photo by Max Siker)

 

 

