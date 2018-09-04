Texans beat Cowboys 14-6 in final preseason game

The Houston Texans beat the Dallas Cowboys 14-6 last Thursday night at NRG Stadium in a game that could serve as the poster child for the campaign to reduce the number of preseason games.

Few starters on either side played and in turn, half the fans stayed at home.

One of the few bright spots was the play of Texans’ third string quarterback Joe Webb III. Webb completed 11 of 18 passes for 136 yards and a quarterback rating of 84.5. For his efforts, Webb was released by the Texans on Saturday and re-signed on Sunday.

“Joe’s done a good job. Joe’s a fun guy to coach, works hard, great guy, really good teammate, really sits in here for special teams’ meetings and comes over and has to get caught up on quarterback meetings since the day he got here. Joe’s a guy that has really done a good job and he’s had a good preseason. He’s gotten better every time out there in all phases. So, he’s been good to have here,” Texans’ head coach Bill O’Brien said.

The Texans scored on a 4-yard run by Alfred Blue in the first quarter and a 37-yard run by Terry Swanson in the fourth quarter. Swanson led the team in rushing with 17 rushes for 69 yards. Swanson was released on Saturday.

For the Cowboys, second string quarterback Cooper Rush completed 14 of 25 passes for 83 yards and a 29.3 quarterback rating.

“Obviously, we didn’t have great rhythm on offense really all game long. There were a couple of things I thought were good for both units in the first half and in the second half. Thought Coop made a couple of good throws in the game. We drove the ball a little bit at times. A couple of times he missed some throws. I thought he made a poor decision on the one interception when he was moving to his right under duress. So again, some good in the game. Some not so good in the game. Overall, we didn’t execute well enough offensively throughout the game,” Cowboys’ head coach Jason Garrett said.

The Texans ended the preseason with a 3-1 record, while the Cowboys were 0-4.

The Texans will play the New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxboro, Mass. The Patriots beat the Texans 36-33 last year.

“I don’t think about that. I think every year’s different. I really do. I think that last year was a lot different than this year. They’re different, we’re different. Of course, we go back, and we look at certain things. I think the two teams know each other very well, but I don’t get into that type of feeling about it. I think it’s just all about what we’re doing right now, where we are right now and how do we do as good of a job to prepare for a team that was in the Super Bowl last year,” O’Brien said. “Tom Brady is a great player, even better person. He’s shown year in and year out that whatever circumstance, whatever that has been presented to him, he’s used it as an opportunity and he’s always taken advantage of it and that’s what makes him who he is.”