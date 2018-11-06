Texans edge Broncos in Denver November 6, 2018 by Joe Southern Leave a Comment Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker (23) fumbles the ball while being tacked by Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20). Reid recovered the fumble and the Texans went on to beat the Broncos 19-17 Sunday afternoon at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The Texans head into a bye week 6-3 with six consecutive wins. (Photo by Joe Southern) Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) tackles Denver Broncos tight end Jeff Heuerman during Sunday’s game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The Texans won the game 19-17 and improved to 6-3 heading into the bye week. (Photo by Joe Southern) Houston Texans safety Kareem Jackson (25) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10), a Bellville High School graduate, during Sunday’s game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The Texans won the game 19-17 and improved to 6-3 heading into the bye week. (Photo by Joe Southern) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
Leave a Reply