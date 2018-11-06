Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Local News, Classifieds, Real Estate for Sugar Land, Richmond, Stafford, Missouri City, Katy

Texans edge Broncos in Denver

by Leave a Comment

Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker (23) fumbles the ball while being tacked by Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20). Reid recovered the fumble and the Texans went on to beat the Broncos 19-17 Sunday afternoon at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The Texans head into a bye week 6-3 with six consecutive wins. (Photo by Joe Southern)
Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) tackles Denver Broncos tight end Jeff Heuerman during Sunday’s game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The Texans won the game 19-17 and improved to 6-3 heading into the bye week. (Photo by Joe Southern)
Houston Texans safety Kareem Jackson (25) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10), a Bellville High School graduate, during Sunday’s game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The Texans won the game 19-17 and improved to 6-3 heading into the bye week. (Photo by Joe Southern)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *