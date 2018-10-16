Texans honor Stafford’s Savanah as Coach of the Week

Stafford Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Ken Savanah was recently named the Houston Texans Coach of the Week.

“I am very appreciative,” Savanah said. “I have a very good staff of coaches who work really hard, and we have really good kids.”

Savanah was nominated by the Stafford Cobras Youth Football Program. The Texans honor one coach every week. The organization officially recognized Savanah Oct. 3 and presented him with a $2,500 grant for the SHS football program. At the end of the season the Texans will select a High School Coach of the Year and award that coach’s program an additional $5,000 grant.

Savanah, in his second season as head coach at Stafford, arrived at Stafford as the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator in 2013. He was promoted to head coach before the 2017 season. Prior to his time at Stafford, Savanah was the longtime defensive coordinator at Strake Jesuit in Houston. A Houston native, Savanah played football at Texas Southern University.