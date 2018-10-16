Texans shut down Bills 20-13

Houston Texans’ cornerback Johnathan Joseph intercepted a pass and ran it into the end zone for the game winning touchdown with 1:23 to go in the game to give Houston a 20-13 win over Buffalo last Sunday at NRG Stadium.

The Texans tied the game at 13-13 on a Ka’imi Fairbairn 27-yard field goal with 1:34 to go in the game. On the Bills second play from scrimmage, Joseph stepped in front of the receiver for the pick-six and the lead.

“Coach Romeo (Crennel) had a great call for the defense. It was a zone pressure. I think Kareem (Jackson) did a great job all day of disguising things, and we hadn’t made that call all day. I think it was a third there, or second down, and I saw Kareem – actually the quarterback pointed the opposite way, so we knew he was going to be the free guy and I just made the play. It was great execution from my standpoint. Kareem, the rest of the defense, and it was a great call by Romeo,” Joseph said. “I kind of thought for a second to get there and just hold the ball so we can run the clock out, but then I was like chances like that don’t come by so often, I’ve got to score this.”

On the Bills next possession, it was Kareem Jackson’s turn for an interception, and the Texans took a knee to run out the final 0:23 and claim the win.

Playing with injuries leftover from the Dallas game, quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 15 of 25 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown, and he had two interceptions and a fumble. He was sacked seven times and hit 12 times.

“The first interception I was just trying to make a play,” Watson said. “The guy did a great job of recovering. Probably should have thrown it away and had points. The second one was a tipped ball, nothing I can really control. The guy got his hand up in time and the ball was in the air, and that’s that. They made a great play on both of those. You just move on from it. It happens. The defense did a good job of holding them to a certain amount of points for us to have the opportunity to go down and tie it up. And then they finished it off.”

Lamar Miller rushed 15 times for 46 yards and DeAndre Hopkins caught five passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Bill’s quarterback Josh Allen completed 10 of 18 passes for 84 yards before leaving the game with 3:00 to go in the third quarter with an injury. Nathan Peterman took over for the rest of the game and completed 6 of 12 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Peterman also gave up the two interceptions at the end of the game.

Zach Cunningham had nine tackles to lead the Texans’ defense. Bernardrick McKinney and J.J. Watt each had a sack. Watt now has seven sacks, the most in the conference.

The Texans are now 3-3 and tied for first place in the AFC South with Jacksonville and Tennessee. They play at Jacksonville next Sunday.