Texas General Land Office taking applications from homeowners impacted by Hurricane Harvey

The Texas General Land Office (GLO) is currently accepting applications from Fort Bend County homeowners whose homes were impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Although the program is designed primarily for low to moderate income homeowners, all homeowners are encouraged to apply.

The program provides assistance for the following:

• Repairing and rehabilitation homes.

• Reconstruction.

• Improving a damaged home so that it is stronger against natural disasters.

• Elevating homes above flood level.

• Temporary relocation assistance.

• There are three easy ways to apply for assistance.

Apply online at http://recovery.texas.gov/individuals/programs/homeowner-assistance/lower-colorado/index.html.

Potential applicants should review the Homeowner Assistance Program Checklist to have all applicable documents ready prior to applying. Download a paper application from the General Land Offices website, or visit a Homeowner Assistance Office (the closest one is located at 1 Sugar Creek Center Blvd., Suite 200 in Sugar Land).

Additional inquiries about the program can be emailed to cdr@recovery.texas.gov or 1-844-893-8937.