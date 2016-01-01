Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off 43rd anniversary with brand new themed weekend

Huzzah!

Fall is here and with it comes the enchantment of the Texas Renaissance Festival, the nation’s largest and most acclaimed Renaissance theme park, bringing the magic of the 16th century to life from Sept. 30 through Nov. 26.

For the first time in nearly two decades, the 43-year-old festival has added a new themed weekend to the season schedule, for a total of nine themed weekends, adding a “Heroes and Villains” weekend dedicated to assembling the mightiest of heroes and heroines and the darkest of villains and vixens on Nov. 11-12.

The King and Queen have declared that this season’s themed weekends include:

Oct. 7-8 – 1001 Dreams presented TopDog Halloween Madness Stores

Oct. 14-15 – Pirate Adventure presented by Ben E. Keith Food Service

Oct. 21-22 – Roman Bacchanal presented by Messina Hof Winery

Oct. 28-29 – All Hallows’ Eve presented by Coca-Cola

Nov. 4-5 – Barbarian Invasion presented by Farm Pac

Nov. 11-12 – Heroes and Villains presented by Joe Myers Auto Group

Nov. 18-19 – Highland Fling presented by Denny’s and 242 Pub and Grill

Nov. 24-26 – Celtic Christmas presented by The City of Magnolia, Texas

Oktoberfest was held last weekend.

The Texas Renaissance Festival will be donating a portion of the total proceeds garnered

“Something magical happens when patrons enter the royal gates at the festival. From our curated entertainment lineup to the hundreds of artisans and merchants, to the eclectic food and drink options, patrons are captivated by the experience and transported to another time,” said Terre Albert, general manager of the Texas Renaissance Festival. “This year, we are excited to announce the addition of the ninth weekend – our guest will meet a whole new cast of characters. So whether you are a longtime patron returning or a newcomer visiting for the first time, this is a season not to be missed.”

Popular for its turkey legs, authentic mead, jousting and live entertainment, Texas Renaissance Festival brings in the largest number of artisans and merchants of any Renaissance-themed event in the country. There are over 400 shoppes offering handmade items such as beeswax candles and soap, armory, leatherworks, art, jewelry and more can be found nestled between areas that bustling with the energy. Blacksmiths, glassblowers, hawkers, fairies, pirate kings and beer maidens stay true to character, bringing to life the spirit of the Texas Renaissance Festival.

After an exciting day feasting on the finest foods fit for a king, guests can continue their festival experience at the Fields of New Market Campgrounds, 200 acres of sprawling camping space for RVs, trailers and traditional tent campers, conveniently located next to the festival grounds. New to the campgrounds this year and available for rental are cabins (located in family camping), VIP tents (located in the general camping area), cot tents, reserved RV sites and shower sites. Additionally, the festival offers a quiet camping area for families and patrons to relax and enjoy a peaceful evening after a non-stop day of festival merriment.

Additionally, Texas Renaissance Festival continues to be a major wedding destination and Festival organizers expect another record number of wedding ceremonies to take place on the grounds this season, with a Mass Vow Renewal slated for Sunday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. Interested couples can get more information by calling 1-800-458-3435.

Fan favorite TRF After Dark, a costume gala for guests 21 and older, will return to the Fields of New Market Campgrounds for another year of fun and fantasy. Each Saturday of the Festival, TRF After Dark will offer patrons music and dancing, live entertainment, themed contests, drinks, food and more from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

This year’s TRF After Dark Themes include:

Once Upon A Time Ball (Oct. 7)

A Night of Burlesque (Oct. 14)

Diamonds & Pearls (Oct. 21)

Creatures of the Night Ball (Oct. 28)

Studio 54 (Nov. 4)

Gender Bender Ball (Nov. 11)

Time Travelers Ball (Nov. 18)

Naughty is Nice Ball (Nov. 25)

For more information visit, www.texrenfest.com.