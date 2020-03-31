Texas schools to remain closed until May

It will nearly be summer before schoolchildren in Texas can go back to class.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday that includes the extended closure of all schools in the state until May 4, a measure aimed at promoting social distancing and slowing the spread of COVID-19. Most schools in Texas have been closed since mid-March, with Fort Bend ISD and Stafford MSD having already planned to suspend classes until April 10.

“Our system of public education in Texas serves 5.5 million souls — little bundles of energy trying to become the best versions of themselves. Like many parents in Texas, I’m the parent of two young children,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said. “We are wrestling with a new reality. For parents listening at home, we will work through this. We will get through this together.”

Like many school districts around the Houston area and the state, FBISD has implemented a distance learning program that students can access online while campuses are closed. On March 20, FBISD launched At-Home Learning (fortbendisd.com/domain/17285), which has tools, videos and curriculum to keep students engaged.

SMSD has also expanded the breadth of its Stafford Learns website (staffordmsd.org/academics/stafford-learns) in wake of the pandemic. There is a link on the site to a virtual learning plan for elementary, junior high and high school students. For students at each school level, there is a schedule of advised activities as well as recommendations on the duration and frequency of each activity.

Abbott already had waived STAAR testing requirements for all Texas students for the 2019-20 academic year.