Texian Market Days returns to George Ranch Oct. 20

Tickets for the 35th annual Texian Market Days festival are now on sale at all Houston-area H-E-B business centers.

Become immersed in the sights and sounds of more than 150 years of Texas history at the 35th annual Texian Market Days festival. Set for Saturday, Oct. 20, at George Ranch Historical Park, the annual folk festival is a community fall favorite benefiting the Fort Bend History Association. Guests can expect a day full of historical activities, including battle re-enactments, pioneer life and cattleworking demonstrations, cannon fire, vintage games, a craft vendor market, local food vendors and lots of hands-on activities.

“Texian Market Days grabs our heritage from the history books and corrals it into a living, breathing, reenacting experience,” said Steve Nelson, 2018 Texian Market Days Co-Chair and Fort Bend History Association Board Member. “To experience Texian Market Days is to get in touch with the inner pioneers and cowboys that reside deep in the souls of all of us.”

Other highlights of the festival include live period music, outdoor cooking demonstrations and tastings at the chuckwagon camp, Victorian games, antique vehicles, a petting zoo, pony rides and face painting.

New for 2018: Anyone who dresses in full historic costume will receive half-off festival admission at the gate.

“We thought this would be a fun way to get the community involved in the old-fashioned spirit of the festival,” said 2018 Texian Market Days Chairman and Chief Curator of Collections Chris Godbold. “And for anyone who might wonder what exactly ‘full historic costume’ means, we have an online guide posted to TexianMarketDays.com to help with brainstorming.”

This year, the Fort Bend History Association has announced Reliant, an NRG company, as the festival’s presenting sponsor.

“One of our core values is supporting the communities where we live and work,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president, NRG Retail and Reliant. “As a sixth generation Texan, I feel a strong connection to our state’s unique heritage. We’re so excited to continue supporting the mission of the Fort Bend History Association and the value it brings to local residents.”

“We are very honored to have Reliant’s support and leadership powering this year’s Texian Market Days festival,” said Director of Development Zarinah K. Poole. “As the presenting sponsor, Reliant has shown lots of interest in helping us grow and shape this year’s event to draw bigger crowds. They are a true community partner.”

The festival is a community event put on by the Fort Bend History Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and sharing Fort Bend County and Texas history. All proceeds from Texian Market Days benefit the educational and preservation efforts of the Fort Bend History Association, which includes the George Ranch Historical Park, Fort Bend Museum, DeWalt Heritage Center and other affiliates.

Discount tickets for Texian Market Days are available at Houston-area H-E-B Business Centers and are on sale now. Regular-priced tickets for Texian Market Days are available online at www.texianmarketdays.com. Festival tickets purchased online or at the gate are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for children ages 4-12. Children 3 and under and members of the Fort Bend History Association are free. Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20. The George Ranch Historical Park is located at 10215 FM 762 in Richmond. For more information about Texian Market Days, visit www.texianmarketdays.com or call 281-343-0218.