Texian Market Days October 23, 2018 by Staff Reports Leave a Comment Pat Hutchinson of Needville fires a flintlock during a battle re-enactment Saturday at George Ranch Historical Park during Texian market Days. The annual event showcases 100 years of Texas history along with vendor booths, activities and other activities at the ranch. (Photo by Joe Southern) Civil War re-enactors representing the Union Army march in preparation of doing battle with Confederates during a battle re-enactment Saturday at George Ranch Historical Park. The battle was part of the annual Texian Market Days event at the park. (Photo by Joe Southern)
