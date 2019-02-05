Thank you Allen Owen

A recent appreciation event hosted for former Missouri City Mayor Allen Owen for his 39 years of service as an elected official of Missouri City turned out family, friends and supporters of the long-term mayor. Owen, the 10th mayor of the city, served as a councilmember from 1986-1994 before being elected as mayor and having served in that capacity until 2018. Owen and his wife Jane have lived in Missouri City for over 40 years, where they raised their children. Owen holds a thank you gift, which he in turn indicates is an expressed appreciation for the community’s support and trust during his tenure as an elected official. (Submitted photo)