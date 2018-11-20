Thank you for writing about human trafficking

Dear Editor,

I just want to say how much I appreciated your article on human trafficking hotspots in our back yard. It was tremendously well done! Your explanation of this horrid problem facing us was very accurately tied to our national problem with pornography. No doubt our nation’s receptivity to porn has played a huge role in creating an atmosphere so open to human trafficking—as well as the looming issue of sex robots. When our nation’s leaders decided porn was harmless and decided to let it flourish, they foolishly underestimated what they were unleashing on our society.

I also appreciate your own up-front testimony on the addictive nature in porn.

Dave Hodges

Richmond