Inaugural car show set for Sunday

The inaugural American Heroes Car Show, hosted by The Lost Cajun and Texas Roadhouse, is scheduled for noon-5 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at Brazos Town Center in Rosenberg.

The event is free to the public and requires a $25 donation per participating car. It will benefit the Xena Project, which serves military members, veterans and first responders.

Along with The Lost Cajun and Texas Roadhouse, sponsors include the Fort Bend Star, Legacy Ford, Firehouse Subs, Relentless Defender, Ocusoft, Hero Signs and G2G Family Shooting.

There will be a kids’ area with inflatables and face painting, a mechanical bull, climbing wall, rib-eating contest, gumbo-eating contest, mascot appearances by the Sugar Land Skeeters’ Swatson and Texas Roadhouse’s Andy the Armadillo, a raffle and more. A pin presentation ceremony will occur at 2:30 p.m. for Vietnam-era veterans, and more than 100 cars and trucks are expected to be showcased.

Crawford “Hoss” Mayfield will serve as DJ, and photographer Mark Sampson will be taking show photos.

Car entrants will vie for 45 awards, including 17 “Best of Show” category awards that include $50 from Legacy Ford Rosenberg.

For more information, contact event organizer Tom Koppa at 281-652-6233 or tomscarguys@yahoo.com.