The Arc of Fort Bend County holding annual Golf Classic

Pictured from the left are Gary Krueger, Owner, PG Professional Golf; Laura LaVigne, CEO, The Arc of Fort Bend County; Cheryl Olivier, The Arc of Fort Bend County; Beth Golson, Troy Engineering; James Patterson, Fort Bend County Commissioner, Precinct 4. (Submitted photo)

The Arc of Fort Bend County’s Annual Golf Classic will be held June 18, the Monday after Father’s Day, at Weston Lakes Country Club in Fulshear at 10:30 a.m.

Following 18 holes of golf, the, “Yeah-I-Do! Cook’n Crew” will prepare the meal and Commissioner James Patterson will conduct the live auction. Register on line at www.arcoffortbend.org or call The Arc office 281-494-5959. Not a golfer? Come out for the barbecue dinner and auction at 5 p.m.

The Arc of Fort Bend County was founded in 1968 by parents who wanted to improve the lives of their children who had intellectual and developmental disabilities. As a grassroots advocacy organization, The Arc advocates for the inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities and developmental disabilities (autism) into all parts of the community – from classrooms to the workplace. Along with this advocacy, we provide recreational and social programs, housing support and the largest Special Olympics program in the area.

