The Power of the Purse: OakBend Medical Center volunteers host benefit

High-end purses will help fund OakBend Medical Center’s skilled nursing facility.

At nearly $2,000 apiece, the bags that were part of a silent auction are now in the hands of generous participants of last week’s Power of the Purse event, hosted by the medical center’s volunteers at Safari Texas Ranch. In a luncheon in one of Safari Texas’ elegant rooms emceed by Melissa Wilson of Fox 26, the audience was treated to an upbeat keynote address by motivational speaker and humorist, Sally Baskey.

Complementing Baskey’s delivery was hilarious Ida Mae Fudpucker, who asked those seated at the round tables to stare at the person to their left, and then “bring it back and now stare at the person on your right.”

OakBend Medical Center in Fort Bend County has quite a history that goes dates back to 1947. Locals may recall that Polly Ryan Memorial Hospital, which evolved into OakBend Medical Center, opened in 1950. It was chartered as a non-profit hospital. CEO Joe Freudenberger, who spoke at the luncheon, touched on some of the medical center’s history and its future. Polly Ryan on Jackson Street in Richmond changed its name in 2009, the year that the OakBend Medical Center campus opened alongside the Southwest Freeway.

As for the purse, the medical center continues fundraisers to help with hospital service improvements. Rumblings so far indicate that this year’s Power of the Purse fundraiser made close to $20,000.