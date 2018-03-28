The start of a new tradition in Sugar Land

The first “alfombra” comes to life! The alfombra, a carpet with colorful flowers and designs in observance of the Lenten season this Easter created locally is modeled after the ones in Antigua, Guatemala. This effort originates from a Dr. Gene Huebner’s Faith in Practice Medical Mission Team visit to Guatemala last year. That’s when Cassie McClanahan (pictured) and Marilyn Ewing brought back a cross with the idea of making the alfombra at Sugar Land United Methodist Church, which has supported humanitarian services in Guatemala for many years. The alfombra tradition and cultural share may well include a processional on the streets of Sugar Land in the future. (Submitted photo)