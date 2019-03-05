The Women’s Voice empowering women at work, home

Participants in The Women’s Voice program held last month at Ismaili Jamatkhana Center in Sugar Land. (Submitted photo)

The Women’s Voice, an all-volunteer community network of women from all walks of life, held a successful house-full session on Life Coaching and Relationships in Workplace, Marriage and Family to encourage and empower the attendees on Feb. 24 at Ismaili Jamatkhana Center in Sugar Land.

The session provided valuable and resourceful information to all attendees to enable them to utilize their talents to the fullest whether in workplace, marriage or family.

“We are glad to provide effective tools and techniques to help women have good health, satisfying careers, better financial stability and a fulfilling life,” said Neeta Sane, founder of The Women’s Voice.

The presentations by speakers Mahtab Moradi, Neeta Sane, Daysi Marin, and Parvin Bagherpour encouraged women to further their goals in life. Thats was followed by roundtable discussions among the attendees about job satisfaction and careers.

Considering that women face a wide range of emotional, social and financial pressures as they go through many struggles to advance in life, The Women’s Voice will be offering monthly sessions on various topics that impact women’s lives significantly.

The next session will be on Financial Wellness for Women on March 16 from 10 a.m. to noon. To register, contact Sane at 832-279-8601 or Mandy Randhwa at 818-681-2468.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/TheWomensVoice2019.