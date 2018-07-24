There is more than baseball at a Skeeters game

If the baseball action at Constellation Field seems a little slow, just wait until the inning is over. That’s when the fun begins.

Between each half-inning, anything from a race with a tyrannosaurus rex to a trivia contest to building a cheeseburger contest may be happening, all under the direction of ringmaster Jessica Munoz.

Munoz has worked for the Skeeters for four years and is in her second year as the Skeeters’ on-field host, her official title.

“I host the on-field promotions for the fans. All of the activities are fun, and the fans seem to enjoy them,” Munoz said.

Off the field, Munoz is a kindergarten teacher for Fort Bend ISD.

“This is my fun job. I work for the Skeeters during the summer and at nights when school and baseball overlap,” Munoz said.

The Skeeters may introduce a new contest, such as the tyrannosaurus rex race when the movie Jurassic World was being released, or a Star Wars related contest when its latest movie was released, but for the most part, the contests remain the same each game. Munoz is not worried about the contests becoming stale.

“It’s the contestants that keep the activities fresh. You never know what answer they are going to give to a trivia question,” Munoz said. “We have had a few close calls where a kid has run the wrong way and almost collided with a player, but everything has turned out great. I love doing this and love working for the Skeeters.”

If you can’t wait until the inning is over, the Skeeters have an installed a sports court where the merry-go-round used to be.

“Each year we ask ourselves what can we do to improve the game day experience for our fans. This year we realized we have activities for the younger kids such as the wading pools and water sprays, but we weren’t addressing the teenage market,” Skeeters’ owner Kevin Zlotnik said. “The carousel has been a prominent feature of Constellation Field but we decided to replace it with a sport court, so teenagers may shoot baskets and play basketball during the game. We will watch to see how popular it is.”

And there is nothing like having a bucket of water poured on you to cool you off on a hot baseball evening. The kids seem to be having so much fun, you may be tempted to step under the bucket yourself.