They’re coming to Fort Bend…that’s what’s next

People from within the U.S. are about to flock into many parts of the Lone Star State, including Fort Bend County.

At the moment, we join the nation in mourning. We are grief-stricken, yet hopeful even as things seem to continue to be unraveling. We have problems that need fixing as do so many others in our personal lives in need of attention.

Local HOAs in this area, for example, are dealing with pool openings and, in my neighborhood, whether home property values are affected by lake dyes because of aesthetic appeal enhanced by the color of the water or by potential environmental endangerment and liabilities. On this one, the City of Sugar Land is staying out until the matter is hashed out at the homeowner level.

For now, we collectively mourn the lifestyle we knew before COVID-19, the business losses from the pandemic lockdowns, the tragic death of George Floyd brought about by an injustice plus the added setbacks inflicted on businesses damaged as a result of lawlessness, looting and burnings across the nation from what was to have been peaceful protests in Floyd’s name. We know this will affect livelihoods about ready to be picked up where they had left off. We were caught off guard across the nation, as if we kept getting kicked in the stomach from social shocks while we were still down, and some of us here wondered whether we could be on the receiving end of the disastrous mayhem on our streets.

Overall, we’re working on doing better, and legitimate and sensible sides will probably be empowered to correct their course of action to do better. The vociferous violent appear to want to damage us into oblivion. But there’s no better place. We’re America, the land of the free. We say what we think and go where we like.

And on that note, we need to get ready for a massive influx of people into Fort Bend, and the majority will probably come from the east and west coasts. They’re looking for uninhibited opportunity and solid community leadership. We’ve seen this internal migration trickle in from California over the past 10 years or so, also from Louisiana, and in the ‘70s and ‘80s, a huge growth spurt was had from the New York area.

The new arrivals that may already be en route will bring with them somewhat of a different mindset, ideas of a previous lifestyle, both good and not so good. I must say, I never expected to see toll roads in Texas.

In February, a Business Insider report called “The 12 Texas cities that everyone in the country is moving to” indicated that the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land area had a net migration of 584,110 between 2010 and 2018. That represents 10 percent of the area’s population for 2010, close to 6 million, and this trend will probably continue.

We’re friendly folks here in the most diverse county in the U.S. But let’s stay loyal to the Texas way, all 254 counties, and preserve peace and unity in a future of uncertainty. After all, the origin of the state’s name Texas, or Tejas, means friend. We live in a place that embraces getting along. We can continue to do it and without fear.

That is the Texas way…the Sugar Land way, the Stafford way, the Missouri City way, the Meadows Place way, Richmond, Rosenberg…you know the rest.