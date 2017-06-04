THOMAS WARD MOORE SR.

January 1, 1922 – June 4, 2017

Thomas Ward Moore Sr. passed away June 4, 2017. He was born in Northport, Alabama January 1, 1922 to William Jackson Moore and Effie Shirley Moore. Raised by his Grandmother Minerva Shirley, he attended school in Northport at County High School and later University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Entering the Army in 1942, he served in the 78th Infantry Div ETO WWII. During the War, he was wounded in battle, captured and taken to a German prisoner of war camp until the end of the war when he was liberated. He was awarded two Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart Medal, EAME Ribbon, WWII Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal and a Combat Infantry Man Badge. He also served a year in the Army during the Korean War.

He then moved to Port Arthur, Texas and worked for Gulf Oil (Chevron) for the remainder of his 36 year career, as an insulator. In 1999, he moved to Richmond, Texas where he resided until his death.

He is predeceased by his brothers Robert Moore, William (Bill) Moore, and Joe Moore, and his sisters Mary Agnes Alexander and Angie Green.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Virginia Dolce Moore and his sister, Ann Abbott. He is also survived by his children Thomas W. Moore Jr. (Ronda); Brenda G. Marchand (Doug); Dale J. Piletere (Peggy); Frankie D. Piletere (Kay), his nephews Jimmy Green and Jack Clements, and grandchildren Kirk Moore (Stephanie), Jennifer Gallane (Tim); Kristen Marchand; Jack Marchand; Amanda Smith (Trevor); Virginia “Ginny” Piletere; Aaron Piletere and the late step grandson, Austin Spurgeon; 10 great grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers: Kirk Moore, Aaron Piletere, Jack Marchand, Doug Marchand, Thomas Brocato Sr., Thomas Brocato Jr., Nicholas Brocato and David Brocato. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Green and Jack Clements.

The family would like to acknowledge the excellent care given to Tom by Theresa Welwayco and the staff at Aegis Senior Care Group, especially their caregivers; Olivia Cabarales Lara, Bushra Farooq, Nazrah Stone and Eleticia “Lettie” Leos. The family would also like to thank the staff of Axis who provided skilled nursing and physical therapy and dear friends, Christine and Darrel Lalley.

A service was held at Houston National Cemetery on June 8, 2017.