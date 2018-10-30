Thousands walk for Alzheimer’s in Fort Bend County

A sea of purple shirts that read “We remember their love, when they can no longer remember” were proudly displayed on the backs of Fort Bend County volunteers for the annual Walk To End Alzheimer’s, held Saturday at the University of Houston – Sugar Land.

More than 1,000 participants raised over $136,000. Funds raised are for critical care and support services for Alzheimer’s patients.

Carrying flowers of blue, yellow, purple and orange from the Alzheimer’s Association Promise Garden, the purple shirted crowd walked to represent their promise to remember, honor, care and fight for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. Each flower color held a different meaning: blue flowers meant someone has Alzheimer’s; yellow for those who are supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s; purple, signaling the loss of someone to Alzheimer’s; and orange, for support of the cause and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Alzheimer’s Association Event Chairman Roy Cordes Jr., who now cares for his wife Helen, who is in the late stages of the disease, said the turnout and the weather couldn’t be better.

“It’s so fantastic that so many people are involved and care about the Alzheimer’s Association and want to support it and what they do,” he said.

Fredy Batres, outreach specialist for the Alzheimer’s Association, said, “the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is our largest awareness and fundraising event for Alzheimer’s research, care, and support. The Alzheimer’s Association is always available to help families through our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900.”

For more information, visit alz.org/walk.