Three arrested in area clerk’s murder, suspected shooter at large

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the late-August murder of a Sugar Land-area convenience store clerk during a robbery, while the suspected shooter remains at large.

According to the Sugar Land Police Department, officers responded to WB Food Mart at 13003 West Bellfort St. around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31 after customers reported a man, later identified as 63-year-old store clerk Hamid Lakhani, lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound. He was treated and transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Sugar Land police have issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Treveon James Young, who police say is responsible for the shooting. He remains at large.

Two 16-year-old males who were not named by authorities, and 17-year-old Kameryn Lamisha James, have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. Anyone with information about Young’s location is encouraged to call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.