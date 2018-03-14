Three charged with shooting, kidnapping at mall

Sugar Land police detectives arrested three people last week who were involved in a shooting and kidnapping on Feb. 26 at First Colony Mall.

On the afternoon of the shooting, a motorist flagged down a Fort Bend County deputy on U.S. Highway 59 southbound near Williams Way. He told police that he was with a friend in the parking lot at the mall when another group of people confronted him. During the altercation, the man said someone pulled a pistol and fired at least two shots at him. The victim jumped in his vehicle, sped away and left his friend behind, who ran into the mall.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that both groups of people knew each other. The shooting was the result an altercation earlier that day in Rosenberg that involved the theft of drugs and money.

The victims were not completely cooperative or forthcoming with details; however, detectives later determined that a woman was with the two victims when the shots were fired. She was abducted, beaten and later released by the gunman and his friends, who were holding her for ransom.

Eric Michael Spillers, 20, Marissa Ann Esparza, 21, and Alyssa Castellano, 20, all of Rosenberg, have been charged with aggravated kidnapping. They were transported to the Fort Bend County Jail with bonds set at $150,000 for Spillers and $100,000 for Esparza and Castellano. Additional charges are possible.