Three more coronavirus cases identified in Fort Bend

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services announced Sunday morning that is has identified three additional presumptive positive tests for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus strain, in Fort Bend County. The county announced its first positive test on Wednesday and two more on Friday.

According to officials from Fort Bend and Harris counties as well as the City of Houston, a total of 11 people have tested positive for the COVID-19. All 11 recently traveled to Egypt and are at least 60 years old.

County officials said the three new cases are two men in their 70s and a woman in her 60s, all of whom are now isolated at home, according to the county. The county also said that symptoms had resolved for two of them.

Sunday’s announcement brings the number of known positive cases in Fort Bend County to six. Officials said five of the six patients are part of the same group of recent travelers to Egypt associated with the three cases in unincorporated Harris County and two in the City of Houston. Fort Bend County said one of the patients it announced Sunday did not travel in the same group as the other Houston-area patients, but was on the same cruise ship in Egypt at a later date.

According to information on the Harris County Public Health website, nearly 108,000 people around the world have contracted the disease, with the initial outbreak in China in December, and nearly 440 cases have been identified in the United States. COVID-19 has led to more than 3,600 deaths globally, with more than 60,000 people having recovered from the disease.