Three Spartans sign with universities

Three Stafford High School seniors signed scholarships with their respective universities on Wednesday afternoon.

Stafford High senior pitcher/outfielder Dylan Smith signed with the University of Alabama to become the first SHS athlete to sign with a Southeastern Conference baseball program. Joining the Crimson Tide is special for Smith, whose family is originally from Alabama. Many of his relatives traveled to the signing day ceremony from Alabama. Smith will study electrical engineering.

Stafford High senior defensive specialist and team captain Alliyah Williams became the second member of the SHS volleyball team to sign with a collegiate volleyball program. Williams will study biology and compete at Kentucky State, an NCAA Division II university in Frankfort, Ky. KSU competes in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Stafford High senior linebacker Noah Nelson played a key role in the Spartans’ best football season in school history – a class 4A state quarterfinal appearance in 2016. He will study computer science and continue his football career at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin. TLU competes in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.