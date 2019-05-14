Thundering Herd – Marshall boys continue school’s state dominance on track

There was lightning and thunder all around Austin last Friday night.

Inside Mike A. Myers Stadium, Marshall High School track coach Lloyd Banks unleashed his own brand of lightning as the Buffalos’ boys team thundered to its fourth Class 5A track and field state championship in five years.

“It is an unbelievable feeling,” said Marshall runner Dalevon Campbell, a member of all three winning relays. “Our team came out and executed.”

The Buffalos won five of their seven events, scoring their first points in the 400-meter relay. The team of Campbell, Devon Achane, Korey King and Bryson Stubblefield, who ran the fastest high school time in the nation this year during the Region III-5A meet, posted a winning time Friday of 40.24 seconds.

Stubblefield followed with a third-place finish in the 100. Then he and his relay teammates set a 5A state record with a winning time of 1:23.38 in the 800 relay.

Marshall and Lancaster, which was in second place at that point, competed head-to-head in the final three races to decide the state championship.

First up was the 300 hurdles, in which Marshall’s Matthias Petterway won in 37.35 seconds while Lancaster came in fourth. Then Achane won the 200 in 20.69 seconds, with Lancaster coming in third.

“Those two are super competitive,” Banks said of Achane and Petterway. “I’d put them on my team in any competition because I know they never want to lose regardless of the activity.”

The final race of the meet was the 1,600 relay. Marshall won once again, with Petterway, King, Campbell and Kacey Barnett finishing in a time of 3:14.22.

“When I crossed the finish line, all I could think of was, ‘We did it!’ ” Barnett said.

The relay sweep gave the Buffalos a 30-point win against Lancaster and their second consecutive state title. Marshall also won the team championship in 2015 and 2016.

Banks said he is focused on keeping the winning tradition going through the program’s culture of hard work and competition.

This year’s team members recognize they are part of something special.

“It has been a blessing just to be a part of this legacy,” King said.

Other FBISD highlights

The Marshall girls placed second as a team with 52 points, which was eight behind Lancaster.

Marshall’s 1,600 relay team of Cesley Williams, Jai’Lynn Smith, Alexandria Ruth and Doneshia Johnson took first place in 3:46.82.

The 800 relay team of Johnson, Ruth, Smith and Theeresa Green-White finished second in 1:39.24.

Williams finished second in the 400 with a time of 55.69.

Bush’s Laila Owens finished first in the girls 200 in 23.38 seconds.

She also helped her school’s 800 relay team, which included Amber Jones, Morgan Cossey and Briana Land, place third. Travis’ Victoria Mathiew finished third in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 100 hurdles to earn all eight of her school’s points.