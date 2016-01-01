predvezi za ribolov soma buy soma online no prescription aura soma essencia

Ticket fees, parking raise costs of shows at Smart Financial Centre

Dear Editor,

I just had the displeasure of trying to purchase tickets for the new Smart Financial Centre. It appears that the only options for purchasing tickets are through Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster adds a $13.50 fee to each ticket purchased plus another $5 service charge. If you wish to purchase a parking ticket, there is another service charge.

The other option to purchase a ticket is to buy online from a scalper. A $75 ticket now sells for $400.

If I want a ticket to the Alley Theater or the Hobby Center, I can purchase it at the box office for face value or buy it online for a small service charge.

The Smart Financial Centre is owned by the City of Sugar Land. There has to be a “smarter” way to handle ticket sales.

— Howard Marblestone
Sugar Land

