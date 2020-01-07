Tickets available for annual autism awareness luncheon

Fort Bend County residents can now grab their spots for an area nonprofit’s biggest annual luncheon.

On Feb. 13, Hope For Three is inviting residents to its ninth annual Autism Awareness Luncheon. This year’s Mardi Gras-themed event will take place at Safari Texas Ranch in Richmond beginning at 11 a.m.

Those in attendance will enjoy entertainment by Cookie Joe’s Dancin’ School with live jazz music performed by Launch Academy Band. Honorary chairs and guest speakers will be Sarah and Greg Swindell. The latter is a retired professional baseball player, World Series winner and 2019 Texas Sports Hall of Fame Inductee. The Swindells will share their personal journey living with their only son, Dawson, who has autism.

Underwriting, table sponsorships or individual tickets are still available for purchase for the event.

To learn more about Hope For Three or to connect with autism resources, residents can visit hopeforthree.org/events or call 281-245-0640.