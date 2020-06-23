Tickets for Skeeters’ pro league now on sale

Baseball fans in Fort Bend County can now plan to watch their favorite pastime in person.

The Sugar Land Skeeters announced Monday that tickets for their Constellation Energy League, which will run from July 3-Aug. 23, are on sale.

Sugar Land previously announced its break from the Atlantic League in order to host a four-team professional league. Seven games will be played at Constellation Field each week for a total of 28 games per team. According to the Skeeters, single games are anticipated to be played on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with doubleheaders scheduled most Saturdays and Sundays.

Parking will be included with every ticket in order to limit contact between fans and team employees.

Fans will not be able to pick specific field-box seat locations for games for which they purchase tickets. According to the Skeeters, there will be approximately 1,800 seats available for any given game, which will be assigned based on best available in accordance with federal and state guidelines regarding the spread of COVID-19. The state of Texas currently permits gatherings up to 50 percent of a sports venue’s capacity.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets or by calling the Skeeters box office at 281-240-4487. Prices are as follows:

– Grassland ($9 Monday-Friday, $13 Saturday-Sunday)

– Field Box ($16 Monday-Friday, $20 Saturday-Sunday)

– Diamond Deck ($25 Monday-Friday, $29 Saturday-Sunday)

– Imperial Box ($30 Monday-Friday, $34 Saturday-Sunday)

– Insperity Club ($45 Monday-Friday, $49 Saturday-Sunday)