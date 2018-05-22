Tom Holland, Spider-Man star, helps Comicpalooza return for 10th year

Tom Holland, best known as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is headlining Houston’s Comicpalooza during Memorial Day weekend.

Holland’s addition to the already powerful lineup will make the weekend even more amazing for fans as the pop culture festival celebrates its 10th anniversary May 25-27 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Tom Holland is the latest to portray Marvel’s famed web-slinging hero, reprising the role in the star-studded “Captain America: Civil War” in 2016. Following his debut, Holland took on the leading role in the blockbuster “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which followed Peter Parker’s return home after fighting alongside the Avengers. He reappeared on the big screen in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

At just 21 years old, Holland presents a versatile background that spans various film genres and stage productions. His resume includes the leading role of Billy in “Billy Elliott the Musical”; as well as starring roles in “The Impossible” alongside Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts and “The Lost City of Z,” alongside Charlie Hunnam and Rob Pattinson.

“Tom Holland is a worldwide star and an important member of one of the most successful movie franchises in history. Needless to say, we are thrilled he chose Houston and Comicpalooza,” stated Michael Heckman, Comicpalooza President and Senior Vice President of Houston First Corporation. “We strive to create a memorable experience for our fans each year and Tom Holland will make our 10th anniversary unforgettable.”

Holland will be joining an elite lineup of guests that includes Marvel stars Krysten Ritter, Charlie Cox, Michael Chiklis; Patrick Warburton of “Seinfeld”; Ross Marquand of “The Walking Dead”; Edward James Olmos of “Miami Vice” and “Battlestar Galactica”, Orlando Jones of “American Gods”, Star Wars’ favorite Wookiee Peter Mayhew and Darth maul actor Ray Park; alongside Dante Basco, David Faustino, Henry Ian Cusick, James Marsters, Michael Emerson, Jimmie Walker, and George Lowe. The event also recently announced veteran costume designer Ruth E. Carter of Black Panther will also attend Comicpalooza, offering her behind-the-scenes perspective with film costume design.

Throwback stars of yesteryear will be on hand, including “CHiPs” stars Larry Wilcox and Erik Estrada, along with Jimmie Walker of “Good Times.”

For the most-up-to-date information, including special guests, admission prices and schedules, visit www.comicpalooza.com.