Tonya Williamson joins Fort Bend office

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene is pleased to announce that Tonya Williamson has joined our Fort Bend office.

Tonya graduated from Sam Houston State University with a BFA in Communications. She began her real estate career working part time as an assistant while in high school and college.

Upon graduation, she worked as an educator and held leadership roles within the oil and gas industry, and has now come full-circle in her return to real estate. Tonya shared, “I want to use my creative teaching skills to educate people of the real estate market and assist them in each step of the way. I want to make this experience a special memory and as stress free as possible.”

When asked what attracted her the most to join Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene, Tonya replied, “Office Manager Nikki Owen personally called me and spent a large part of her morning talking with me and answering my questions. I felt very at home and comfortable with Nikki, and knew Gary Greene was right for me. I’m proud to be affiliated with Gary Greene.”

Tonya is a proud mother of 3 grown children, one Senior and 2 graduates of Texas A&M. She enjoys traveling with family and friends and learning new cultures.

In step with the company’s commitment to community, she regularly volunteers and has participated in numerous events including school supply contests benefiting Stafford ISD, clothing drives for the Fort Bend Women’s Shelter, food drives, and made contributions for Toys for Tots. Tonya is also a Commit 4 Life blood donor, and has spent several years teaching Sunday School and participating in Vacation Bible School.

Tonya is very committed to her community, and looks forward to helping Buyers and Sellers to find their new home in Sugar Land, and within the communities of Fort Bend County.