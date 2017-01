TOUCHDOWN TOUR

TD, the mascot for the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee, poses with fans in front of an inflatable We Love Houston sign Saturday in Alief as the committee’s Touchdown Tour makes it’s final stop. The traveling show made stops throughout Greater Houston for the last several months providing games and entertainment for fans while getting them excited for Super Bowl LI, which will be played Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium. Pictured with TD are Texans Knight, Junior, Toro 2.0 and Mayhem.