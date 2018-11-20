Toy Trains Through the Ages exhibit opens at Rosenberg Railroad Museum

New temporary exhibit, Toy Trains through the Ages, recently opened to the public at the Rosenberg Railroad Museum.

The exhibit will remain up through April. Toy Trains through the Ages will feature the trains of Ives, Lionel, American Flyer, and Marx, and will outline the history of the companies.

A Post-War era “All Aboard!” American Flyer train layout will be in operation and viewable for visitors to enjoy. The exhibit is included in general admission.

Since the beginning of the 20th century, the toy trains of Ives, Lionel, American Flyer, and Marx have become a tradition among American families. Each of these companies has a unique history and have contributed much to the development and continuance of the toy train tradition. Whether wind-up or electric, the trains were often enjoyed around a Christmas tree and by a cozy fire when family and friends gathered for the holiday season.

The Rosenberg Railroad Museum seeks to commemorate the Christmas train tradition through the opening of a new temporary exhibit, Toy Trains through the Ages. The exhibit will remain open through April of 2019. During this time, visitors are invited to:

• view an operational “All Aboard!” American Flyer layout dating from the 1950s,

• read an engaging history of some of the most loved toy train manufacturers, and

• enjoy the variety of toy trains on display, all of which date from the 1910s to the 1950s.

The temporary exhibit is included in general admission, which is: $5 for children ages 2-14, $6 for seniors/military/first responders, and $7.50 for adults. It will be available during regular operating hours: Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The museum is located at 1921 Ave. F in historic downtown Rosenberg.