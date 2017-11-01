Traveling nightclub Club Nomadic brings super talent to super week

By Donna Hill

For The Fort Bend Star

Club Nomadic is in town putting together a few parties for Super Week, leading up to Super Bowl LI.

It’s only a temporary gig, but they want fans to remember they were here. The “traveling pop-up entertainment center” bustling with local construction crews, sits in the Sawyer Yards art district, 2121 Edwards St., off of Washington Avenue in Houston. In about three weeks, a steel skeletal frame will transform to a multi-tiered building, complete with shiny glass reflecting the Houston skyline, cover 62,500 square feet, and host 9,000 people.

Club Nomadic, a “traveling nightclub experience” is hosting performances by Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars during Super Bowl weekend in Houston. The venue will hold 9,000 people and will host A-list performing artists during Super Week on Feb. 2-4, leading up to Super Bowl LI.

Swift will provide fans with the ultimate experience Saturday, Feb. 4, at the custom-made 64,000-square-foot venue in Houston. Fans will have access to tickets through a series of exclusive AT&T promotions and campaigns.

“We’re thrilled to reach a deal to bring Taylor and her unique talents to her fans and our customers in new and exclusive ways,” said John Stankey, CEO, AT&T Entertainment Group. “And we’ve thrilled attendees during the Big Game weekend for the last 11 years with A-list parties and the hottest performing music artists around, so 2017 will be our very best. We’re excited to get event tickets into the hands of Taylor’s fans and exclusive content from the event to our customers and celebrate the combination of one of the world’s biggest artists with one of the world’s biggest sporting events.”

Grammy winner Bruno Mars, presented by Pepsico, is there for a VIP concert experience on Feb. 3. Country singer Sam Hunt and DJ duo The Chainsmokers perform Feb. 2 and join Bruno Mars as part of the lineup for Super Bowl weekend.

President of Club Nomadic, Jack Murphy, who has been putting together entertainment shows at Super Bowls since 2009, has worked closely with the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee and city officials in organizing the event at Club Nomadic. Even though it’s a temporary event center, there’s still months of planning, according to Murphy.

“We started meetings in June with everybody, the city, the fire department, the police department,” he said. “We didn’t want to just take over Houston. We wanted to work on plans, details, revisions. Put together designs before shovels hit the ground. We really wanted to work with the community and Houston locals. And that’s part of what we want to do when we come into these cities. We don’t want to just come in and leave, we want to have a positive impact with the community.”

With less than 30 days to build a traveling nightclub experience, “it will be a mad dash to get there,” admits Murphy, “but we’ll get there.”

By there, he means Feb. 2.

“Thursday night sets the tone for the rest of the weekend, and having UA (Electronic Arts) as a partner, I’m thankful. To have that kind of horsepower behind you on opening night, is really important,” he said.

“The Madden Bowl will be here Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and after that’s over, we’ll have the concerts and their party afterwards and the general public will be able to attend that. We are looking forward to getting this thing up and running. I’m really thankful to the local community really getting behind us, especially Susan Christian.

According to Christian, the mayor’s director of special events for the City of Houston, she is equally happy with everything leading up to the new, if temporary building, and the good it brings to Houston.

“It’s good for the economy of Houston, it’s good for jobs in Houston, so while you see all this construction going on, know that it’s putting Houston workers to work. I’m really happy about that, and it’s all about what the Super Bowl brings.”

While the venue is unique in its construction, Christian pointed out that’s what Houston is all about.

“It sort of fits the image of Houston and Texans,” Christian said. “We do bring things out of the box and of course great concert venues here. We are working hand-in-glove with the Houston Police Department, with public works, engineering, traffic management department and certainly the mayor’s office and special events to design detours, how to get to this event – such as shuttle services that will be taking place, how the transport will happen, so that this space can be as congestive free as we can possibly make it.”

“The talent that will be here is amazing and all the sponsors for bringing this caliber of talent to Houston, and we look forward to a great show,” she added.

The Houston Super Bowl Host Committee is the planning entity for Super Bowl LI and acts as the liaison between the NFL, City of Houston, Harris County and the local community. Chris Newport, Chief of Staff, also commented on the new club and its effect on the newly-renovated industrial area of the city.

“This Sawyer Yards area combined redevelopment and reimagination. It’s becoming a center for arts and cultural activity in our city and is a perfect host for this production that Jack is bringing in,” Newport said.

As for the Super Bowl event, Newport stresses in addition to music, there will be something compelling for everyone, “whether it’s Super Bowl Live, or the NFL’s Fan Experience.”

“And then there’s this wonderful world class entertainment experience that you will have at Club Nomadic. It’s a remarkable opportunity we have to showcase Houston and everything that we’ve become. Telling the story as the NFL views Super Bowl LI as the first Super Bowl of the next 50 years, setting a new standard for what Super Bowl is now and for the future. Houston, from the Host Committee’s perspective, is the city of the future. This is a perfect place to host these type of events and we are excited to have it here,” he said.

For more on the countdown to Club Nomadic events, visit clubnomadic.com.

For Super Bowl LI events: www.housuperbowl.com.

For Club Nomadic tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.