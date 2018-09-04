Travis beats Hightower 37-30 in double overtime

The football season started well for the Fort Bend ISD teams as seven of the 11 schools won their first game.

Travis 37,

Hightower 30

Travis beat Hightower 37-30 in a double overtime game last Thursday night at Mercer Stadium. With the score tied 23-23 with 3:28 to go in the game, Travis quarterback Eric Rodriguez hit Arjei Henderson with a 49-yard touchdown pass to give the Tigers a 30-23 lead.

The Hurricanes then responded with a 62-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Smith to Isaiah Essissima with 1:15 to go in the game to send the game into overtime.

Neither team could score in the first overtime, but in the second period, Travis’ Kaelen Shankle scored on a 14-yard run, to put Travis on top 37-30. The Travis defense then stopped the Hurricanes on fourth down to claim the win.

“We knew we had to make one more play, and that we had come so far for us to not give it up now,” Travis linebacker Zach Zimos said.

For Travis, Shankle had 14 carries for 55 yards and two touchdowns. Henderson had six receptions for 101-yards and one touchdown, Parker Washington had three receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown, and Mike Samba had two receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Eric Rodriguez completed 11 of 28 passes for 258-yards and three touchdowns.

“This was a great win to start off 2018 as it was against as tough and physical a team as you will find in Houston. Quarterback Eric Rodriguez played well for his first varsity game, and he found a way to get the ball to our playmakers, Arjei Henderson and Parker Washington, when the game was on the line. Running back Kaelen Shankle got stronger as the game wore on and got the winning touchdown in overtime. Defensively, linebacker Zach Zimos and defensive ends Felix Etugbo and John Henderson led the charge to hold an explosive offense in check most of the game,” Travis head coach Trey Sissom said.

Travis will play Foster on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Mercer Stadium, and Hightower will play Marshall on Friday at 7 p.m. at Hall Stadium.

Dulles 56,

Willowridge 30

Ainias Smith rushed for 144 yards, caught five passes for 87-yards and scored three first half touchdowns as Dulles jumped to a 29-8 halftime lead, then held off Willowridge’s comeback before rolling to a 56-30-win last Friday night at Hall Stadium.

Smith scored his first touchdown on a 4-yard run, the second on 56-yard run and the third on a 10-yard pass from Cameron Peters, to give the Vikings a 29-8 halftime lead.

Willowridge refused to give up and cut the lead to 29-22 at the end of the third quarter. The Vikings scored on a 2-yard touchdown run from Vaughnte Frederick and an 18-yard run from Jhamarkus Harris.

“Going into the fourth quarter, we knew we had to stop the quarterback runs, so if we shut him down, then everything was going to be alright. And we had to make plays on offense because in the third we quarter we didn’t score. We knew if the defense wasn’t going to do it, then the offense would have to. But we both stepped up in the fourth quarter. Coach (J.L.) Geist gave us a great speech between quarters, and after that we took off,” Smith said.

Dulles’ offense did take off as they scored three straight touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game away. Cord’dric Walton caught a 40-yard pass from Peters for the first score, Javian Myles scored on a 27-yard run and Myles Heard scored on a 45-yard run. After Willowridge’s Latrelle Neville caught an 18-yard scoring pass from Frederick, the Vikings finished the scoring with a 49-yard run from Javian Myles.

For the Vikings, Peters completed 10 of 21 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Smith rushed five times for 144 yards and caught five passes for 87 yards and Javian Myles rushed 10 times for 110 yards. Heard rushed nine times for 68-yards and had an interception.

“On the interception, my receiver did a hitch, but the quarterback underthrew the post route, so I just turned and flipped my hips and just went up and high pointed it,” Heard said.

Willowridge was led by Frederick who completed 10 of 25 passes for 100 yards and rushed for 42 yards.

Dulles will play Terry on Saturday night at Traylor Stadium, and Willowridge will play Westbury on Thursday at Dyer Stadium.

Ridge Point 21,

Kingwood 14

Ridge Point’s Mason McBride caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Will Pendergrass to break a 14-14 tie and beat Kingwood 21-14 last Thursday night at Hall Stadium.

Ridge Point’s scored earlier on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Pendergrass to Adonal Mitchell, and on a 69-yard pass from Pendergrass to John Paul Richardson.

“Our defense came up big, especially Bryson Stewart, Jake Sniffin, Preston Steszewski and Adrian Johnson,” Ridge Point head coach Brett Sniffin said. “The offense led by Will Pendergrass got better as the game went on.”

Pendergrass completed 13 of 25 passes for 228-yards and three touchdowns, and Richardson had four catches for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Ridge Point will play North Shore Friday night at 7 p.m. at North Shore.

Marshall 28,

Eisenhower 21

Marshall beat Eisenhower 28-21 last Saturday at Hall Stadium. The game was tied 7-7 at halftime, but Marshall outscored Eisenhower 21-14 in the second half to win the game.

The Buffaloes’ Devon Achane rushed for 100 yfour passes on 12 attempts for 46 yards.

“It is always great to get a win, especially in the first game of the season. We have to get a lot better. We must focus on the details and execute as a team. We made too many mistakes in the game, which put us in bad situations,” Marshall head coach James Williams said. “But I am proud to see our team tighten up in the fourth quarter and get the win!”

Marshall plays Hightower on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Hall Stadium.

Bush 9, Terry 7

In a defensive battle at Mercer Stadium last Friday night, Bush came from behind to beat Terry 9-7. Wilfredo Guzman kicked a 45-yard field goal with 1:36 to go in the game to give the Broncos the win.

Guzman also had two field goals of 37 yards each to supply all of the scoring for Bush.

“Wilfredo is very important to us. We talked over the summer how he was going to be a big part of our offense, and he came through,” Bush head coach Allen Aldridge said. “Our defense is our strength and they played very well. They will keep us in games, while our offense comes around. We have a very inexperienced offense, and they will need a few games to get rolling.”

Neither team could generate any offense as Bush had 160 yards of total offense, and Terry had 148.

Bush will play Langham Creek on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Berry Stadium.

Katy Tompkins 38, Austin 21

Last Saturday at Rhodes Stadium, Tompkins won the game in the first quarter as they scored 17 unanswered points. Austin was able to play even with Tompkins in the second quarter as both teams scored 21 points, but neither team was able to score in the second half as Tompkins won the game 38-21.

Moises Tezzo scored on a 1-yard run to get the Bulldogs on the scoreboard. Then Tre Larsen hit Troy Omeire with a 70-yard touchdown pass, and a 79-yard touchdown pass to close out the scoring for Austin.

For Austin, Tezzo rushed 16 times for 73 yards, Omeire had five catches for 185 yards, and Larsen completed 16 of 27 passes for 303 yards.

Austin faces Mayde Creek on Friday at 7 p.m. at Mercer Stadium.

Pasadena Memorial 39, Kempner 26

Pasadena Memorial outscored Kempner 36-20 in the first half and both defenses shutdown the offenses in the second half as Pasadena Memorial won 39-26 last Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Jordan Shelton had two touchdowns for the Cougars, one an 86-yard kickoff return and the second on a 40-yard run. Joseph Trim also had two touchdowns, the first a 14-yard run and the second a 59-yard pass from Jalen Bates.

For the game, Pasadena Memorial had 357 total yards to Kempner’s 258.

Kempner will play Alvin on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Mercer Stadium.

Elkins 20,

Brazoswood 19

The Elkins Knights beat Brazoswood 20-19 last Friday night at Brazoswood. Cameron George rushed 12 times for 98 yards and a touchdown, and Issiah Nixon had two rushes for 23 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Cameron George completed 15 of 26 attempts for 156 yards and one touchdown. Kolby White caught nine passes for 105 yards.

Elkins will play Sterling on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Hall Stadium.

Lamar Consolidated 42, Clements 14

Lamar Consolidated had 374 yards of total offense while holding Clements to 157 yards as the Mustangs rolled to a 42-14 win.

For Clements, quarterback John Perry completed 11 of 25 passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Pierre Djunga rushed 17 times for 71 yards and Chris Vann had six receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

Clements will play Springwoods on Friday at 7 p.m. at Tully Stadium.