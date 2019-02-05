Travis beats Ridge Point 75-65

Ridge Point’s Falowaso Fashoro (23) shoots a jumper over Travis’ Malachi Reincke (14). (Photo by Bill McCaughey)

The Travis Tigers beat the Ridge Point Panthers 75-65 last Friday at Travis High School.

The win puts Travis, 8-3, in a three-way tie for second place in District 20 6A with Bush and Ridge Point. Elkins is in first place with a 10-1 record.

Ridge Point used 17 points from Isiah LeBlanc to take a 39-38 halftime lead. Travis High’s Javontae Hopkins, however, scored 14 points in the third quarter to give Travis a 54-51 lead to start the fourth quarter.

Ridge Point cut the lead to 64-61 with 1:11 to go in the game, but Hopkins and Justin Hill each made two free throws and a basket to give the Tigers the win.

Travis Coach Craig Brownson liked the second half better than the first half.

“The second half was better than the first half. It was a little ugly there at the end, but we did what we had to do to get it done,” Brownson said.

Travis’ Matthew Carter (23) drives to the basket against Ridge Point. (Photo by Bill McCaughey)

Hopkins led Travis with 26 points, Hill had 20 and Malachi Reincke added 10. For Ridge Point, Isaiah LeBlanc had 19 points and PJ Haggerty had 18.

With three games remaining in the district season, Coach Brownson wants to use those games to prepare for the playoffs.

“We just need to keep getting better and learn to trust our teammates. We need to understand the urgency that comes with each possession. We just need to see how good we can be over the next three games,” Brownson said.

On the girls’ side of District 20 6A, Ridge Point is in first place with an 13-0 record with one game to play. Kempner and Dulles are tied for second with 9-4 records, and Bush is in fourth place with an 8-5 record.

In District 24 5A, the Hightower girls are tied for first place with Manvel, with a 14-1 record, and the Hightower boys are in second place with an 11-2 record.