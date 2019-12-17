Travis boys shoot up rankings after strong week

Fresh off a win over state-ranked North Shore, the Travis Tigers boys basketball team already had some momentum. They largely kept it going last week, winning five of six contests during a stretch that included a Fort Bend ISD tournament sandwiched between two midweek contests.

Wins over Katy Paetow, Clear Springs, La Marque, Midway and District 20-6A foe Bush highlighted Travis’ week, with the only blemish being a 49-37 loss in a rematch with North Shore on Friday.

The Tigers (14-2) rose to 15th in Class 6A in the latest rankings released Monday by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and sit alone atop 20-6A. Hightower (13-4) is ranked fifth in Class 5A.

On the girls’ side, Hightower (15-2) went 2-0 last week, with victories over Angleton and No. 14 Manvel, which propelled the Lady Hurricanes all the way up to No. 2 in the most recent TABC rankings for 5A.

Ridge Point (9-5) won its only game of the week, on Friday against Hitchcock, and sits at No. 20 in the 6A rankings.