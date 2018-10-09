Travis comes way back to beat Dulles 54-51

Travis came back from a 32-14 halftime deficit to beat Dulles 54-51 last Thursday at Mercer Stadium.

The Tigers stormed back in the third quarter to take a 39-38 lead with 1:36 to go in the third quarter. Dulles quickly responded with a 60-yard touchdown pass from Cameron Peters to Cord’Dric Walton to get back the lead at 45-39 at the end of the third quarter.

With 5:59 to go in the game, Kaelen Shankle scored on a 6-yard run to put Travis up 47-45. The Vikings, however, were not finished as Peters scored on a 3-yard run to reclaim the lead 51-47 with 4:24 to go in the game. Travis then marched down the field, and with 1:32 to go in the game, Shankle scored on a 10-yard run to put Travis up 54-51. Dulles then began what they hoped would be the game-winning drive, but on a third down and eight play with 58 seconds to go, Travis cornerback intercepted a pass and the Tigers ran out the clock.

“I knew they were going to throw to number 1 (Ainias Smith). He’s their best receiver. So, I just knew they were going to him. I was able to get on top of him and make a play on the ball. My teammate, Parker Washington, had good coverage on that play and I think he tipped the ball to me,” defensive back Cameron Oliver said.

Washington had a career night for the Tigers, catching 12 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns.

“I really want more games like this. I keep striving for more. I couldn’t do it without my quarterback (Eric Rodriguez) and my teammates. I was just trying to get anything I could get,” Washington said.

Even though Travis trailed 32-14 at halftime, the Tigers were confident coming out for the third quarter.

“We just said we need to get our minds focused and go out there and do what we do. It was a pretty rough first half, but we got it together. We got our team together and we were ready for the second half,” Washington said.

Middle linebacker Zach Zimos, who had 13 tackles, including 9 solo tackles, didn’t think there was a lot of concern in the locker room at halftime.

“We knew what they were doing, their strengths and weaknesses. We just had to come out in the second half and execute. Adversity goes a long way, so I am excited to see what this season holds,” Zimos said.

During the halftime Travis Homecoming program, Zimos was named Homecoming King.

Captain and center Justin Gwalchmai thought the Tigers won the battle in the trenches.

“The offensive line did pretty good. After we talked about it in the locker room, we came back in the second half and dominated. I just felt we did really good, but we can play better. We just stuck with our game plan. They are a really good team and a really good opponent. They came out and did their stuff, but I think we wanted it a little more,” Gwalchmai said.

Travis quarterback Erick Rodriguez completed 17 of 31 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns, and Shankle rushed 12 times for 78 yards and three touchdowns.

Dulles quarterback Cameron Peters completed 13 of 23 passes for 300 yards and five touchdowns. Cord’Dric Walton caught six passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns and Ainias Smith had four catches for 29 yards and one touchdown. Myles Heard rushed 22 times for 174 yards and one touchdown.

“Our kids settled down at halftime, caught their breaths, and refocused on the job at hand,” Travis head coach Trey Sissom said. “Special teams made some big plays to start the second half with onside recoveries that got momentum in our favor. Offensively, we ran the ball much better in the second half behind the efforts of Kaelen Shankle and Aundre Smith. Parker Washington showed just how special a player he really is, and our defense made just enough stops to seal the win. Defensive back Cameron Oliver rebounded after two first half breakdowns to secure the win with a huge interception.”

Bush 63, Kempner 39

Bush remained undefeated as they beat Kempner 63-39 last Thursday at Hall Stadium. The Broncos jumped to a 35-15 first quarter lead and never let Kempner get close despite the Cougars rushing for 414 yards.

Bush was led by Donte and Demetrice Jones, who combined for 144 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Kempner’s Jordan Shelton rushed 25 times for 306 yards and five touchdowns.

Ridge Point 49,

Austin 24

The Ridge Point Panthers were up 28-0 at the end of the first quarter and raced to a 49-24 win over Austin last Saturday at Mercer Stadium. Panthers’ running back John Norman scored three touchdowns as he rushed for 78 yards on 10 carries. Quarterback Will Pendergrass completed 11 of 16 passes for 151 yards and one touchdown.

Austin quarterback Tre Larsen completed 21 of 36 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns, all of which were caught by AJ Hanse who had nine receptions for 133 yards.

“This is another total team effort. Our offensive line, Nick Wilson-Haymond, Chace Fleming, Collin Sharp, Troy Cavazos, Caleb Rodkey, Kyle Schultz and Aaron Molina, is really starting to come around and play better each week,” Ridge Point head coach Brett Sniffen said. “Kicker Kyle Ramsey is proving to be a force on special teams as well with his kickoffs going out the back of the end zone.”

Marshall 61,

Willowridge 27

The Buffaloes raced to a 34-7 halftime lead and rolled to a 61-27 win over Willowridge last Friday at Hall Stadium. Marshall’s Korey King had three touchdowns, first on a 27-yard pass from Malik Hornsby, then on an 80-yard kickoff return, and finally on an 87-yard pass from Hornsby.

Jerry Davis rushed eight times for 132 yards and a touchdown, Devon Achane had six carries for 112 yards and a touchdown, and Hornsby had nine carries for 41 yards and two touchdowns.

“I am proud of the team for coming right out and playing physical football right from the first whistle. We still have a lot to work on and get better at, but that is what the regular season is all about. Our goal is to get better each week and I believe the team is focused on that goal,” Marshall head coach James Williams said.

Willowridge was led by Vaughnte Frederick, who rushed 29 times for 121 yards and one touchdown and completed 18 of 31 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown.

Elkins 42, Clements 7

Clements was in front 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, but Elkins stormed back to beat the Rangers, 42-7 last Friday night at Mercer Stadium.

Elkins’ quarterback Cameron George completed 11 of 16 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed six times for 59 yards and two touchdowns. Michael Granson caught two passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Xavier McIntyre had 16 tackles including nine solo tackles, and Bryce Bradley had 12 tackles and two sacks.

Clements’ quarterback John Perry completed 11 of 17 passes for 71 yards and one touchdown.

Angleton 14,

Hightower 13

Angleton’s Kendall Archie scored the game winning touchdown on a 10-yard run with four minutes to go in the game to give Angleton a 14-13 win over Hightower last Friday at Angleton.

Hightower’s Chantz Ceaser led the Hurricanes’ offense as he scored on a 10-yard run and a 20-yard pass.

This Week

On Thursday, Clements plays Dulles at Mercer Stadium and Marshall plays Waltrip at Hall Stadium. On Friday, Austin plays Travis at Mercer Stadium, Willowridge plays at Northside, and Hightower plays Texas City at Hall Stadium. On Saturday, Bush plays Ridge Point at Mercer Stadium and Elkins plays Kempner at Hall Stadium.