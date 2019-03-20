Travis crushes Dulles 12-2 in baseball

Trey Faltine threw three innings of no-hit ball for Travis High School as the Tigers beat Dulles 12-2 last Thursday. (Photo by Bill McCaughey)

Travis sent 15 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first inning as they scored 11 runs and went on to beat Dulles 12-2 last Thursday at Travis High School.

In the first inning, John Henderson had two doubles, Kenneth Dutka had a double and a single, Kevin Ortiz had two singles, Trey Faltine had a triple, Colin Mushinski and Thomas Roldan each had a double, and David Pagan had a single as the Tigers scored 11 runs to put the game out of reach.

“Our pre-district season went pretty good. We got a chance to see where some guys can play and be able to win jobs or earn certain roles on the team,” Travis coach Rodney Hernandez said. “We have seven strong starters who are all hitting above .300. We know they are going to hit the ball and be on the field every game. And then we have two spots we have to decide on. It depends on who is hitting the ball and who is hot. We have about four guys who just need a little more time.”

Trey Faltine pitched three no-hit innings before Jeremy Yurcak came on to pitch the last two innings of the game that was shortened by the 10-run rule.

“I got off to a slow start but I’m starting to heat up at the right time with the district season starting up,” Faltine said. “I feel I have a good command of my pitches.”

Faltine struck out three of the 10 batters he faced.

“Trey is doing great. He has done everything we have asked him to do. He has been lights out on the mound, and he has been hitting the ball very well. He has a real possibility of getting drafted this June,” Travis Coach Rodney Hernandez said.

Jason Brown had two hits and two runs-batted-in to lead Dulles.