Travis rolls past Bush 14-0 in softball

The Travis Tigers erupted for 11 runs in the second inning and went on to win 14-0 over Bush in a softball game shortened to three innings due to the mercy rule last Friday night at Travis High School.

The Tigers sent 15 batters to the plate in the second inning. Riann Ruiz and Ashley Rojas had back-to-back triples to highlight the inning, and Mady Leighton, Noemi Cortez, and Caitlyn Goodeaux each had singles.

In the circle, sophomore Lily Carney pitched two innings of shutout ball in her first varsity experience.

“I was a little nervous at first, but as the game went on I got better,” Carney said.

Due to the threatening weather, Travis’s senior night was postponed a week. The Tigers will lose three seniors, shortstop Skie Villani, catcher Shaina Amir and manager Gabby Alvardo.

“Even though we will have a strong team coming back, losing Skie and Shaina is really detrimental to our team and particularly our defense. They are top notch seniors and they are our leaders,” Travis coach Miranda Szink said.

Szink said she was happy with Carney’s first varsity performance.

“To prepare for the playoffs and next year, I brought Lily up to get some experience at the varsity level. Rachel Ybarra is our only pitcher right now, and I wanted Lily to get the experience to back her up. With Rachel being just a freshman, and Lily a sophomore, we are optimistic about the next few years.”

Travis has clinched second place in District 20-6A with a 10-2 record.