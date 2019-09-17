Travis stuns Spring as quarterback leads comeback

Eric Rodriguez and his receivers ran rampant around the football field Friday night, with the Travis High School quarterback accounting for 567 total yards and eight touchdowns.

The Tigers needed every bit of offense they could get while erasing multiple double-digit deficits in a thriller against Spring. Travis rallied with 22 unanswered points to pull out a 53-49 win and improve to 3-0 this season.

“The cornerstone to any comeback like we had was the players’ commitment in each other to find a way to stay in the game no matter the situation,” Travis coach Trey Sissom said. “Offensively, we knew we had to keep the pressure on by scoring and scoring fast.”

Rodriguez completed 30 of 36 passes for 453 yards and six touchdowns without throwing an interception for the Tigers, who trailed 49-31 at one point in the second half. He also made Spring pay with his legs, rushing for 114 yards and two more TDs.

Rodriguez’s favorite targets were senior receivers Parker Washington (170 yards, two TDs) and Jarrell Farr (152 yards, two TDs), while Colin Mushinski (87 yards, one TD) also helped key the comeback.

“Our offense is playing with a lot of confidence right now, and Eric and our receivers know that most defenses cannot match up with all of our weapons when we’re playing at the tempo we want to,” Sissom said. “Eric has been great at spreading the ball around to different players and taking our shots at the end zone when we can. The offensive line has done a good job of protecting Eric and opening up holes in our run game to keep the chains moving with first downs.”

Lee’s all-around performance boosts Knights

Senior athlete Jacory Lee was a force all over the field Thursday night, accounting for two touchdowns and 180 all-purpose yards – 78 rushing, 61 receiving, 41 return – as Elkins took down the Chavez 44-20 to remain unbeaten and deal Chavez its first loss of 2019.

Lee has accounted for 479 all-purpose yards through the Knights’ first three games, reaching the end zone five times.

Elkins and Travis were among five area teams that won last week. Marshall also improved to 3-0 with a blowout win against Milby.

Bush, Kempner and Ridge Point take 2-1 records in this week’s games, while Clements, Dulles and Hightower are 1-2. Austin and Stafford are 0-3.

Willowridge, which had a bye last week, is 1-1.

Below is last week’s scoreboard for area teams and this week’s schedule.

Last Week’s Scores

Sept. 12

Katy Paetow 48, Clements 7

Marshall 59, Milby 0

Elkins 44, Chavez 20

Sept. 13

Ridge Point 42, Dekaney 41

Hightower 32, Dulles 6

Travis 53, Spring 49

Seven Lakes 38, Austin 14

Alief Hastings 26, Kempner 14

Bellville 21, Stafford 7

Sept. 14

Alief Taylor 23, Bush 13

This Week’s Games

Friday

Marshall vs. Manvel, 7 p.m.

Willowridge at Waltrip, 7 p.m.

Stafford at St. Thomas, 7:30 p.m.